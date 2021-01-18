The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 30-20 to advance to NFC Championship, Sunday night, in what is possibly Drew Brees' last NFL game.



Chris Graythen / Getty Images

"I'm gonna give myself an opportunity to think about the season, think about a lot of things, just like I did last year and make a decision," Brees said after the game.

If Brees does decide to retire, he'll be going out on a sour note. In total, the legendary quarterback went 19-of-34 for 134 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions in the loss. He will, however, finish his career as the all-time leader in passing yards (80,358), TD passes (571), and completions (7,142)

On the other side of the field, Bucs' quarterback Tom Brady completed 18 of 33 passes for 199 yards and three total touchdowns. Brady, who joined the organization prior to the season, spoke about the win:

Just so proud of everyone. The whole organization. Our coaches have put in so much work and effort getting us to this point, preparing us every day, and just done an amazing job. Guys really come together. It's a really unique team. We have great chemistry. We have fun at practice. We worked really hard to get to this point, just like the other three teams remaining.

The Bucs will play the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship, next week.

