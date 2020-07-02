Buckwild Taps Raekwon, Little Brother & More For "Fully Loaded"

It was only a few days ago when Bronx legend and D.I.T.C member Buckwild unleashed the summer anthem, "Ease Up" with Little Brother. Though he had Friday set as the release date for his new project, Fully Loaded, he let the project loose a few days before planned. Laced with 10 tracks, Buckwild gets some assistance from a few elite MCs such as Little Brother, Raekwon, Nick Grant, Chuck Strangers, Meyhem Lauren, and more.

"I put this album together based off the response from the collab projects I recently released with POUNDS (Trafficante), and Flee Lord (Hand Me My Flowers)," Buck told HHNM. “I love the reception they both got, along with my recent instrumental projects, Abondoned Beats and Essential Beats. So just looking to keep the momentum going.”