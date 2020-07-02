mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Buckwild Taps Raekwon, Little Brother & More For "Fully Loaded"

Aron A.
July 01, 2020 21:09
517 Views
00
0
CoverCover

Fully Loaded
Buckwild

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Buckwild blesses fans a few days in advance for his latest project.


It was only a few days ago when Bronx legend and D.I.T.C member Buckwild unleashed the summer anthem, "Ease Up" with Little Brother. Though he had Friday set as the release date for his new project, Fully Loaded, he let the project loose a few days before planned. Laced with 10 tracks, Buckwild gets some assistance from a few elite MCs such as Little Brother, Raekwon, Nick Grant, Chuck Strangers, Meyhem Lauren, and more.

"I put this album together based off the response from the collab projects I recently released with POUNDS (Trafficante), and Flee Lord (Hand Me My Flowers)," Buck told HHNM. “I love the reception they both got, along with my recent instrumental projects, Abondoned Beats and Essential Beats. So just looking to keep the momentum going.”

Buckwild Little Brother Raekwon Meyhem Lauren Nick Grant
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Buckwild Taps Raekwon, Little Brother & More For "Fully Loaded"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject