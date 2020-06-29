mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Buckwild & Little Brother Get Summertime Ready On "Ease Up"

Aron A.
June 29, 2020 13:00
Buckwild & Little Brother kick back on their new single, "Ease Up."


Buckwild of the legendary D.I.T.C is getting ready for the release of a new album titled, Fully Loaded that drops this Friday but before it's release, he unleashes a brand new collaboration with Little Brother. Buckwild's smooth samples strings together crispy drums and soothing saxophone. Though Little Brother represent North Carolina, they bring a distinct flair of New York City's summer as they, alongside Buckwild, deliver "dope beats and rhymes that keeps the head noddin'."

I’ve always been a fan of LB since my boy put me up on to, The Listening. And The Minstrel Show sealed it for me," Buckwild told Complex. "I always felt they were cut from the same tree as De La and Tribe. Dope lyrics without being street. They always kept it true, and had their own lane to be great without following predecessors like Jay, Nas, or X. For 'Ease Up' we take it back to the park jam vibes perfect for the summer. Dope beats and rhymes that keeps the head noddin’. This is the true essence right here."

Quotable Lyrics
And it's hard to believe, this life, I shed a tear for it
Outsiders lookin' in even cheer for it
And I tell 'em y'all can have all the drive in the world
But it won't matter if you're not geared for it
Ready to bleed and work a couple years for it
I lost touch just to get a feel for it

