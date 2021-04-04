When Giannis Antetokounmpo re-signed long-term with the Milwaukee Bucks in the offseason, it was with the promise that the Bucks would make some big moves to make the team title contenders. They immediately went out and traded for Jrue Holiday, all while signing other role players to the roster. So far, these moves have worked out perfectly for the Bucks who are starting to get hot at exactly the right time.

Holiday has proven to be a massive signing and his two-way abilities have made the Bucks that much better on the court. In fact, Holiday has been so good that today, the Bucks rewarded him with a massive four-year deal that is worth $160 million. The fourth year is a player option although no matter what Holiday decides, there is no denying he just got paid.

The Bucks have struggled in the playoffs over the last couple of years and they are hoping that Holiday is the player who can make a difference over the long haul. He is one of the best two-way players in the league, and this signing helps give the Bucks some long-term stability for their roster.

Let us know what you think of the signing, in the comments below.

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images