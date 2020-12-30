The Milwaukee Bucks demolished the Miami Heat, Tuesday night, 144-97, and scored an NBA record 29 3-point shots. The previous record of 27 was set by the Houston Rockets in 2019.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

"It was a good night. You've got to acknowledge it. Some nights the basketball Gods are with you a little bit, and it was probably one of those nights for us," Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said.

When asked about breaking the record, Budenholzer downplayed the significance: "No. I don't even know what record you're talking about."

The matchup was such a blowout that the TNT broadcast cut away from the game after the third quarter.

“There’s a lot of games going on in the NBA, 10 of them as a matter of fact,” play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson said. “This doesn’t appear to be one of them.” He then threw the broadcast back to studio host Ernie Johnson.

“Just give us a call when it gets down to about 15 or 20,” Johnson replied.

From there, the crew hopped from game-to-game across the NBA schedule.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra trolled the Bucks after the game: "It looked like they had been thinking about this game for 80 days," he said, referencing the Heat's victory over the Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

