Super Bowl LV turned out to be a complete blow out on Sunday night as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-9. It was a horrible loss for the Chiefs who were actually favored to win the game. In the end, however, Tom Brady proved to be just too much to deal with as he scored three touchdowns and gave his team the confidence to go out and dominate what was the most important game in many of their careers.

Immediately following the win, Buccaneers fans proved just how ecstatic they were by taking to the streets of Tampa Bay. They congregated in large groups, mostly maskless, all while cheering on their team and light cardboard cutouts of Patrick Mahomes on fire. One fan was even seen twerking for a large crowd, which led to numerous cheers.

Post-Super Bowl celebrations are always massive although this year, they are made much more dangerous due to the threat of COVID. Regardless, Florida is a state known for not really caring about this sort of thing, and the celebrations certainly reflected that attitude.

Either way, Tampa fans have every reason to be proud right now as their team won its first Super Bowl since 2003, while also making the playoffs for the first time since 2007. Overall, it's a great time to be a Bucs fan.

Octavio Jones/Getty Images

