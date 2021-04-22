Bubba Wallace became a National star last year as the NASCAR driver brought tough discussions about race to a sport that had been mostly associated with the South, for decades. Wallace is the only black driver in the Cup series and while driving for Richard Petty Motorsports, he was able to prove that he can outperform his equipment. He eventually caught the attention of Michael Jordan and fellow driver Denny Hamlin, who created their own team called 23XI Racing, and made Bubba their first driver.

Now, Wallace is in the middle of his very first season with the team and Netflix will be documenting all of it. Netflix announced the new docu-series today and Bubba confirmed the news by giving his own statement on the matter.

"You know me...I like to keep things real and raw. Pumped to have @netflix capture these moments to share with you guys," Bubba wrote on Twitter.

Formula 1 has a similar series with Drive To Survive and so far, the show has been immensely successful for the motorsport. NASCAR has been in need of a similar piece of media and it seems like this new documentary will help fulfil that gap.

It remains to be seen when the docu-series will be released although it will likely happen in 2022.

Sean Gardner/Getty Images