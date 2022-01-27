Bubba Wallace made big waves in the NASCAR world back in 2020 as he found himself at the center of the Black Lives Matter movement. Wallace is the only African-American driver in NASCAR's highest level, and he took it upon himself to speak out on behalf of those who have been marginalized against. This brought a lot of criticism onto Wallace, although he was able to turn this into a positive a secure a ride with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin's 23XI Racing team.

At the start of last season, Wallace and Netflix announced a new documentary that would focus on Wallace's battle for equality in a sport like NASCAR which has mostly been dominated by white Southerners. Fans were excited to see what would come of this, and now, we have a bit more information.

Today, Wallace took to Twitter with a 90-second trailer for the doc which will be called "RACE Bubba Wallace." This new endeavor is set to air on the streaming platform as of February 22nd which is just two days after the Daytona 500. After winning his first race last season, Wallace is looking to have a huge season, and even make the NASCAR playoffs. With that being said, the documentary could not have come at a better time for him.

23XI will be adding a second car to their fleet this year, with Kurt Busch coming in to act as Wallace's teammate. Needless to say, Jordan's time in NASCAR has been extremely productive, especially given the fact it has only been a year.