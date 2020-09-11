It's time for Bubba Wallace to move forward into a new chapter of his life. The controversial NASCAR star has announced on Thursday (September 10) that his time with Richard Petty Motorsports has come to an end and he'll be leaving behind his beloved No. 43. The racing sports star hasn't yet revealed where he'll be moving on to for 2021, but Bubba Wallace shared his news in an announcement posted to Twitter.



Chris Graythen / Staff / Getty Images

"This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it's time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43," said Wallace. "Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career. I've grown so much as a driver and as a person since joining them. We've got nine more races together, and I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note."

Months ago, Wallace made headlines after an alleged noose was found hanging in his garage. An investigation by the FBI determined that the noose had been there for the better parts of six months and wasn't a targeted hate crime against NASCAR's lone Black driver. However, the events have continued to be debated throughout the sports and political worlds.

"Earlier this morning, Darrell 'Bubba' Wallace Jr., informed Richard Petty Motorsports he will not be returning for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) season," Richard Petty Motorsports also shared in a statement. "We will complete the season with Wallace behind the wheel of the No. 43 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. We look forward to the next chapter in the making for the iconic No. 43 team. We will announce our new driver in the near future."

Reports state that Wallace's offers, both as a driver and with sponsorships, have increased within the last few months.

[via]