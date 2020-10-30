Bubba Wallace has been making waves in the world of NASCAR over the past few years. The sport's only African-American driver has garnered multiple wins in Truck Series, all while driving for Richard Petty in the main Cup series. This past year, Wallace's name immediately hit the news as he began to run BlackLivesMatter paint schemes, all while putting up some of the best results of his career.

Prior to a race at Talladega, Wallace found a noose hanging in his garage, which led to an investigation as to how the noose got there. Since then, Bubba has revealed his plans to leave Richard Petty Motorsports and join Michael Jordan as well as Denny Hamlin, who have created their very own team called 23XI Racing.

Today, Hamling and Wallace took to CBS This Morning where they unveiled the looks of the car, which bears MJ's iconic number 23. The car, which is manufactured by Toyota, is mostly white with red and black trim, which is similar to Jordan's Chicago sneaker colorway.

“My main goal for 23XI Racing is to be competitive for a championship as soon as possible,” Jordan said in a statement. “Our partnership with Toyota and Joe Gibbs Racing gives us the equipment, resources and expertise to do it.”

Wallace expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, noting "[this is] an exciting opportunity that's been put in front of me that I have to capitalize on."

Wallace, Jordan, and Hamlin will officially begin their partnership next season as the first race will take place at Daytona in February.