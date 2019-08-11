If you don't know the phrase "Hot Girl Summer" by now, you've most likely been taking a reclusive vacation whereby you've been avoiding the internet. Houston's very own Megan Thee Stallion took the world by storm this summer by coining the term "Hot Girl Summer," inviting everyone along her quest to live a fun, happy, and completely carefree summer as the best you, you can be. After realizing that the phrase had gone viral, Meg even made moves towards filing for a trademark of the term, before going on to incite a whole other internet meltdown when she announced she would be joined by none other than Nicki Minaj to create a single with the same name.

Flash forward to today and the single has been released, with the two employing Ty Dolla $ign alongside them, and has made HERstory by becoming the first-ever female rap collaboration to hit the top spot on the iTunes USA chart! To celebrate the amazing feat, Meg and Nicki took to Instagram Live, where Meg asked Nicki to "drive the boat" another expression coined by Meg that widely means taking a shot of D'usse to the head. Though Nicki fans had been pestering her for a while to do so, Nicki couldn't bring herself to agree, and mentioned how she had come all the way to see Meg; agreeing that she had done alot for her, Megan gave in and told Nicki that she herself would "drive the boat for the Barbie."

Ofcourse, the ladies (and Ty) just HAD TO go ahead and create a banging music video to go along with the iconic track, and they've already begun the process of doing so. They've been documenting the whole process on IG (including Ty, who had a little Hot Boy pampering session himself) and have brought along with him quite the heavy roster of Hot Girls to join their movement (including Lala Anthony, Rico Nasty, Ari Lennox, and more). Check out all the behind the scenes below!