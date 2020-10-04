mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BTS Lends Their Voices To Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo's "Savage Love"

Alexander Cole
October 04, 2020 10:32
49 Views
01
1
Image via BTSImage via BTS
Image via BTS

Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat) [BTS Remix]
BTS, Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

The infectious TikTok hit "Savage Love" is getting the BTS treatment.


When the quarantine started back in March, many took to TikTok as a way to pass the time. Certain songs became huge on the platform during this time, including "Savage Love" by a young artist named Jawsh 685. Recently, Jawsh 685 enlisted Jason Derulo for the remix to the song, and now, he is getting another remix, this time featuring the likes of BTS.

BTS is one of, if not the biggest K-Pop group in the world and have become global phenomenons. In this track, they do what you would come to expect as they deliver some catchy vocal lines and help enhance the overall feel of the track.

Give the remix a spin, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I woke up without ya, I don't know what I would do
Thought I could be single forever 'til I met you
Usually don't be fallin', be fallin', fallin' fast
You got a way of keepin' me comin' back-to-back
I just found out, the only reason that you lovin' me

BTS
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  1
  49
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
BTS Jawsh 685 Jason Derulo bts Savage Love tik tok remix
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS BTS Lends Their Voices To Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo's "Savage Love"
01
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject