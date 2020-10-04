BTS Lends Their Voices To Jawsh 685 & Jason Derulo's "Savage Love"

When the quarantine started back in March, many took to TikTok as a way to pass the time. Certain songs became huge on the platform during this time, including "Savage Love" by a young artist named Jawsh 685. Recently, Jawsh 685 enlisted Jason Derulo for the remix to the song, and now, he is getting another remix, this time featuring the likes of BTS.

BTS is one of, if not the biggest K-Pop group in the world and have become global phenomenons. In this track, they do what you would come to expect as they deliver some catchy vocal lines and help enhance the overall feel of the track.

Give the remix a spin, and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

If I woke up without ya, I don't know what I would do

Thought I could be single forever 'til I met you

Usually don't be fallin', be fallin', fallin' fast

You got a way of keepin' me comin' back-to-back

I just found out, the only reason that you lovin' me