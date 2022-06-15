They're one of the biggest Pop groups in the world, so when news surfaced today (June 14) that they were taking a hiatus, millions of fans worldwide mourned the end of an era. BTS, or Bangtan Boys, is a platinum-selling, world-touring, award-winning, chart-topping group that seemed as if they still had the gas to push this money-making train forward for years to come, but 12 years after first forming, the South Korean stars are ready to tackle new ventures.

"I always thought that BTS was different from other groups, but the problem with K-pop and the whole idol system is that they don't give you time to mature," said RM, 27, during BTS's annual FESTA dinner. "You have to keep producing music and keep doing something."



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"I think now we're starting to think about what kind of artists we each want to be remembered by our fans," added Jimin. V made sure to emphasize that this isn't a final breakup. "Later when we gather again as a group that synergy will be like no other."

It doesn't seem that they are solely interested in solo music projects; in an interview today, Jin hinted that he has thought about being a part of a variety show, not for the fame or money, but because he simply enjoys them.

"We're each going to take some time to have fun and experience lots of things," Jungkook said. "We promise we will return someday, even more mature than we are now."

The industry has seen many children or young adult artists become stuck because they spend the entirety of their adolescence in the spotlight, often hindering their abilities to grow. Although BTS fans are disappointed, many in the industry have applauded the group's decision to enjoy life before jumping back into entertainment.

[via][via]