mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

BSF's Rick Hyde's Debut Project "Plates 2" Pays Homage To Buffalo's Late DJ Shay

Kyesha Jennings
August 20, 2021 11:08
258 Views
13
1
CoverCover

Plates 2
Rick Hyde

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

‘Plates 2’ features appearances and collaborations with Benny The Butcher, Westside Gunn, A$AP Ferg, G Herbo, The Alchemist, Daringer, Harry Fraud, Skyzoo, Meyhem Lauren, Jay Worthy, Killa Kyleon, Heem & DJ Shay.


Rick Hyde’s Black Soprano Family (BSF) debut project, Plates 2, is now available. Hyde's project is the third official release from Benny The Butcher's new global deal with Entertainment One (eOne). Plates 2 has a long list of rap's top lyricists featured on the project. To celebrate the release, the hard spitter released a visual for “Black Sinatra” which features Benny The Butcher & Heem. 

According to the press release, the release date for Rick Hyde’s Plates 2 was chosen to honor the one-year anniversary of DJ Shay’s passing. “Shay cultivated the Buffalo sound back in the 90’s” Rick Hyde commented. “Releasing my debut BSF project on the anniversary of his passing is both a tribute and a thank you to Shay.”

Rick and BSF will also be joining Benny on his The Burden Of Plugs Tour, which will kick off in October.

 PLATES 2 TRACKLIST:

1. Plates 2 Intro feat Tearz (prod SNLC)

2. NOVA feat Westside Gunn (prod Daringer)

3. Alone feat Benny The Butcher & G Herbo (prod DJ L)

4. Pandemic Flow feat A$AP Ferg (prod The Alchemist)

5. Booney On The Phone (Interlude)

6. Hustlers Prayer feat Heem (prod The Soulmonsters)

7. Glorious Morning feat Benny The Butcher & Keisha Plum (prod Tre Eiht)

8. Sarah Freestyle [prod Chopz & Skrilla)]

9. When I Go feat Killa Kyleon [prod Sha Money XL]

10. Momma Luv [prod SNLC]

11. The Come Up (Interlude) [prod Stan Da Man]

12. Red Moon Rising feat Jay Worthy & Chase Fetti [prod Bohemia Lynch]

13. Blasphemy (Interlude) [prod Buda & Grandz]

14. Enrique feat Meyhem Lauren [prod Harry Fraud]

15. Skid Row feat El Camino & T.F. [prod DJ M80]

16. Slow Eddie ft. Skyzoo & Grafh [prod DJ Shay]

17. Black Sinatra Outro feat Benny The Butcher & Heem [prod DJ Shay]

Rick Hyde Rick Hyde Benny The Butcher Westside Gunn A$AP Ferg G Herbo BSF
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES BSF's Rick Hyde's Debut Project "Plates 2" Pays Homage To Buffalo's Late DJ Shay
13
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject