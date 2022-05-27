B$F's Rick Hyde Shares New EP "Stima"

Buffalo isn't playing right now. The emergence of Griselda opened the gates for even more artists from the city in Upstate New York to put on for the city. Benny The Butcher's Black Soprano Family collective has been coming through with consistent heat over the past two years. Rick Hyde has particularly been putting in a lot of work.

This week, Hyde came through with his latest EP, Stima. The project is only 7 songs in total but he packs in sharp lyricism within the 20 min. runtime. Hyde handles the majority of the project on his own but he does enlist the help of a few close collaborators to round out the project. Benny The Butcher, Rome Streetz, Loveboat Luciano, and Jonezy have features on the project. On the production side, Rick Hyde tackles a few beats while Daringer, Tre Eiht, and The Alchemist also contribute their talents.