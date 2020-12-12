BSF's Heems Leaves A Lasting Impression On "Long Story Short"

Griselda have built their own universe in the rap game. Coming from Buffalo, NY, they broke down the barriers for artists in their city and are bringing their people up with them. Benny The Butcher introduced the Black Soprano Family this past summer on the DJ Drama-hosted mixtape. Now B$F member Heems is ready to shine in his own right. The rapper returned with his latest project, Long Story Short this Friday which includes the single, "The Realest" ft Benny The Butcher who also serves as the executive producer. The project is laced up with a solid eleven tracks in total that allow room for a proper introduction to Heems. It also includes appearances from Boldy James, Rick Hyde and Amber Simone.

Peep the project below.