With considerable spacing between his first two projects Trapsoul and True Self and its follow-up Anniversary, which arrived some three or so years later, it seems like Bryson Tiller is planning to make up the wait to fans this year. The standard edition of the project arrived in October of last year and included ten tracks, with its sole feature coming from Drake on the eighth track "Outta Time." Back in December, the lowkey R&B star teased an upcoming deluxe edition of the project to fans. He came through on that promise today by unleashing a trailer for the upcoming deluxe edition, set to arrive this Friday, February the 26th.



Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

He shared a video titled "Anniversary (Deluxe) Trailer" to his official Youtube page today, which revealed the deluxe is coming this Friday. The refurbished edition will feature 5 brand new songs, which flash at the end of the screen. The new songs seem to all follow a time-centered theme and include: "Still Yours" with Big Sean, "Timeless Interlude Pt. II," "Losing Focus," "7:00," and "Like Clockwork."

Aside from the deluxe, the "Sorrows" crooner is also working on his Serenity album, which will have three separate volumes: pop, rap, and R&B. In addition, he's also working on another project set to be released later this year.

Watch the full trailer below, and drop a comment letting us know if you're excited to hear the new selections.