Bryson Tiller Travels Back In Time For New "Right My Wrongs" Video

The new video is part of the rollout for the re-release of the Louisville singer's debut project.

Bryson Tiller has certainly been feeling nostalgic lately.

Today, the singer released a deluxe version of his beloved Trapsoul album that launched him into the game to both celebrate its five year anniversary and to drum up anticipation for his forthcoming third studio album.

To further bring fans back to that special time in his life, he revisits the album's closing track with a brand new video.

Tiller sets the scene with a sample of an interview from around the time Trapsoul debuted, interspersing snapshots from his first ever tour.

It seems the time he is depicting explains the depression he spoke about experiencing following the release of Trapsoul. We see the singer sitting at his piano, but he gets up in frustration, hitting a creative block.

He walks into another room in his house, where his girlfriend is studying. There's undeniable tension in the air, but he is stoic.

The video creatively includes subtitles for the unsaid things on both their minds, which contrast the things they actually do say to each other.

Just as the two pull up to the airport to board a private plane to leave for his first tour, she has a sudden change of heart and leaves the singer to get on the plane by himself. All the while, we see snapshots of the highlights from his shows and although he looks happy, he finally reveals the pain he was feeling behind the smiles.

Check out the video for "Right My Wrongs" above and let us know what you think. Do you think the sudden nostalgia hints at a return to his old sound?