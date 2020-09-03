Bryson Tiller Taps "Waiting To Exhale" Soundtrack For "Inhale" Single

He's been feeling the pressure from fans who constantly message him with questions about new music, and finally, Bryson Tiller has answered. The artist has returned on Wednesday (September 2) with not only a new single but an accompanying music video. The song itself has a bit of help from a couple of classics including Mary J. Blige's "Not Gon' Cry" and SWV's "All Night Long" from 1995's Waiting to Exhale soundtrack.

The music video itself seems to show a man balancing the pros and cons of his romance that is fueled by both passion (red) and strife (blue). The Sliding Doors-styled clip plays out the relationship's two paths happening simultaneously and shows what would happen if the couple leaned on their love or continued to be divided. Check out the Dpat-produced track while we all await news about Bryson Tiller's next album and let us know what you think about "Inhale."

Quotable Lyrics

And in this room, it’s you, me and this elephant (Oh)

I'm jealous and hit your cell up for the Hell of it (Baby you know)

She think I'm movin' shaky (Mm, no tellin’ when she comin' forward)

Baby girl, I miss when you adored me (Yeah)

When you left me, honey, that sh*t tore me (Oh)