It may have felt like we've been gone for a few weeks but we're back in action with another edition of our R&B Season playlist. We've finally ushered in the fall season which is as better as any season to indulge in some soothing R&B vibes. Though it has been a week filled with some big drops, it was only right that The Weeknd's "King Of The Fall" kicks off the playlist. Not only for the sake of the title but because it finally returned to streaming services. He hit Instagram to announce its reveal "just for og xo."

"King Of The Fall" isn't The Weeknd's sole appearance on the tracklist. The ever-elusive Bryson Tiller emerged from the shadows to release the deluxe edition of TRAPSOUL this week. The project included the previously released version of The Weeknd's remix of "Rambo." It was only necessary we include that.

We also included that new heat from Swae Lee. The Rae Sremmurd member has continued to tease his forthcoming solo project, though no update has been made in recent times. He delivered "Dance Like No One's Watching" to hold fans over until then.

Alicia Keys just dropped ALICIA last week. Her anthem for late nights, "3 Hour Drive" ft. Sampha was a necessary inclusion, along with Blood Orange's remix of Tame Impala's "Borderline."

