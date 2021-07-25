Bryson Tiller Surprises Fans With Brand New Track "One Sided"

Bryson Tiller has quickly become one of the biggest names in the world of r&b and whenever he drops, it is a massive event for his fans. At the start of his career, his releases seemed to be fairly far apart although these days, Tiller has made sure to keep a consistent inflow of new songs. More often than not, Tiller will drop songs without warning, and that is exactly what he did Saturday night as he dropped off a new song called "One Sided" on his SoundCloud.

This track features that spacey r&b sound that made Tiller so famous, all while the singer croons about trying to keep a relationship together despite the hardships. It's one of those pop r&b songs that will sound good in any setting and there is no doubt that Tiller fans are going to love this effort.

You can stream this brand new song, below.

Quotable Lyrics:

You know I tried my very best, I didn't give you nothing less, yes

But why is it when I'm stressed about things, girl, you forget

That I need what you need and that's little more TLC, yes

Tell me wouldn't you agree, yes? Maybe we rush things, yes