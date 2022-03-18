mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bryson Tiller’s Voice Shines On Joel Corry & David Guetta’s New Dance Track, “What Would You Do?”

Hayley Hynes
March 18, 2022 18:00
314 Views
20
0
Joel Corry/SpotifyJoel Corry/Spotify
Joel Corry/Spotify

What Would You Do?
Bryson Tiller
Produced by David Guetta & Joel Corry

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Corry, Guetta, and Tiller’s new track will get you pumped up for your next workout.


Bryson Tiller is stepping out of his comfort zone, lending his vocal talents to a new dance track produced by Joel Corry and David Guetta, called “What Would You Do?” 

“It was a pleasure to collaborate with David Guetta again,” Corry said of his co-producer, who previously worked with him on “Bed,” which peaked at No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, as per Complex. “And to work with an amazing talent like Bryson Tiller,” he continued. 

“This song has a magical energy that feels fresh and timeless,” the British DJ said of the two minute and 54-second long dance track that’s sure to be heard blasting over radios everywhere over the coming months.

Stream “What Would You Do?” on Spotify or Apple Music below and let us know what you think of Bryson Tiller’s first release of 2022 in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

This may come as a surprise
But I keep how I feel inside tonight
There ain't nothin' left to hide
Still got one question on my mind
My mind, on my mind
Would you stay or would you run away?
For myself forever
But you make me feel some type of way
Are you down 'cause I really gotta know 

[Via]

Bryson Tiller David Guetta Joel Corry new music new song new single dance collab track joint track What Would You Do
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bryson Tiller’s Voice Shines On Joel Corry & David Guetta’s New Dance Track, “What Would You Do?”
20
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject