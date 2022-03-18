Bryson Tiller’s Voice Shines On Joel Corry & David Guetta’s New Dance Track, “What Would You Do?”

Bryson Tiller is stepping out of his comfort zone, lending his vocal talents to a new dance track produced by Joel Corry and David Guetta, called “What Would You Do?”

“It was a pleasure to collaborate with David Guetta again,” Corry said of his co-producer, who previously worked with him on “Bed,” which peaked at No. 7 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart, as per Complex. “And to work with an amazing talent like Bryson Tiller,” he continued.

“This song has a magical energy that feels fresh and timeless,” the British DJ said of the two minute and 54-second long dance track that’s sure to be heard blasting over radios everywhere over the coming months.

Stream “What Would You Do?” on Spotify or Apple Music below and let us know what you think of Bryson Tiller’s first release of 2022 in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

This may come as a surprise

But I keep how I feel inside tonight

There ain't nothin' left to hide

Still got one question on my mind

My mind, on my mind

Would you stay or would you run away?

For myself forever

But you make me feel some type of way

Are you down 'cause I really gotta know

