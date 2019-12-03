Bryson Tiller's fanbase has steadily been waiting on new music from the singer. Tiller's one of those artists who release music and then goes back into his shell until its time to release a new project. It's been two years since the release of True To Self and he's already announced that he won't feel like releasing music until he's ready. Of course, that just means that we're left in the dark wondering if and when he'll drop new music.

The wait seems like it could be over by the end of the month. During a recent performance, the singer revealed that he'll probably be releasing music in the coming weeks. He didn't mention when we could expect it but it appears as though he might be readying a new single before the year ends.

Earlier this year, the singer teased the release of Serenity with a teaser trailer on his website. The teaser didn't include any new music, just a few clips of himself and his girlfriend, but most recently, a leak of his collaboration with Future surfaced online.

The rapper initially announced that the album Serenity would be put on hold indefinitely in December 2018 in an Instagram post. "Album delayed til I'm happy with it. I understand that people these days love to have new music every 4 months but that's just not how I work. Fans out here giving me ultimatums and shit and I'm just like damn I thought this shit was forever," he wrote.