Bryson Tiller Returns With Smooth New Single "Always Forever"

Bryson Tiller is one of the most beloved r&b artists in the world, although he has been fairly quiet when it comes to releasing new music. These days, Tiller and his girlfriend Kendra Bailey have been taking care of their new daughter, as the artist explores the life of being a father. Thanks to the strength of his previous output, fans have been waiting and clamoring for something new, and today, they finally got it as Tiller released a new single called "Always Forever," which is a track he had been teasing for the last few days.

With this track, Tiller provides us with a smooth return to form that will certainly get fans excited. In this song, Tiller laments about a lost love and how he thought it was supposed to be "always forever." It's content that we would come to expect from the artist and with cuffing season upon us, this track couldn't come at a better time.

Give the track a spin and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah you know I tried, to stop

Yeah you know I tried

I tried to give you a little less of my time

Startin' to feel like I'm never in my right mind (In my right mind)

In my right mind (In my right mind), is it the right time, babe? (Is it the right time, babe?)