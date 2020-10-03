Bryson Tiller Provides His Signature Sound On "I'm Ready For You"

Ever since Bryson Tiller released T R A P S O U L on October 2nd of 2015, fans have been clamoring for new music. Of course, Tiller followed up on that project a few years ago, but since then, he has been fairly quiet. That all changed recently when he dropped a deluxe version of T R A P S O U L while also delivering a new album called Anniversary on Friday.

One of the standout tracks from the project is "I'm Ready For You" which contains Tiller's signature r&b sounds. Over the top of a smooth beat, Tiller sings about a girl that he is pining over. Throughout the song, he compliments her in various ways, noting that she looks too good to not be his.

If you need some vibes for the weekend, give this track a spin.

Quotable Lyrics:

Step outside the vehicle in heels, got 'em pausin' and shit (Yeah)

Dancin', love it when you start with the hips

And it taste like cherry lip gloss on your lips, ayy

Date night, girl, let's get it poppin'