Bryson Tiller Pines Over His Ex On "Blame"

When you haven't gotten over your ex, there's nothing more difficult than seeing them with someone else. Bryson Tiller tackles this subject on his haunting R&B single "Blame," a track that he released early Friday morning. The two-minute song is over before you know it as Tiller's emotionally-heavy single only has an intro, one run of the chorus, and one verse.

Fans have been waiting for Tiller to drop his forthcoming project Serenity, a follow up to his 2017 album, True to Self. The 26-year-old previously shared on his Instagram Story that Serenity is delayed until further notice—however, he didn't let anyone know how long that notice was going to take.

"Album delayed til I'm happy with it. I understand that people these days love to have new music every 4 months but that's just not how I work," he wrote. "Fans out here giving me ultimatums and sh*t and I'm just like damn I thought this sh*t was forever." While we wait, give "Blame" a listen and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Embracin' myself, like you two

I know things is different, your name is different

And as strange as it is, I'm okay with this

And I can't say it different, never even met him

Can't hate the nigga, although I hate the feelin'