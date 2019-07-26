mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bryson Tiller Pines Over His Ex On "Blame"

Erika Marie
July 26, 2019 02:45
589 Views
72
3
CoverCover

Blame
Bryson Tiller

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
78% (9)
Rate
Audience Rating
7 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Dedicate this one to the one that got away.


When you haven't gotten over your ex, there's nothing more difficult than seeing them with someone else. Bryson Tiller tackles this subject on his haunting R&B single "Blame," a track that he released early Friday morning. The two-minute song is over before you know it as Tiller's emotionally-heavy single only has an intro, one run of the chorus, and one verse.

Fans have been waiting for Tiller to drop his forthcoming project Serenity, a follow up to his 2017 album, True to Self. The 26-year-old previously shared on his Instagram Story that Serenity is delayed until further notice—however, he didn't let anyone know how long that notice was going to take.

"Album delayed til I'm happy with it. I understand that people these days love to have new music every 4 months but that's just not how I work," he wrote. "Fans out here giving me ultimatums and sh*t and I'm just like damn I thought this sh*t was forever." While we wait, give "Blame" a listen and let us know your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Embracin' myself, like you two
I know things is different, your name is different
And as strange as it is, I'm okay with this
And I can't say it different, never even met him
Can't hate the nigga, although I hate the feelin'

Bryson Tiller
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  7  2
  3
  589
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Bryson Tiller
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bryson Tiller Pines Over His Ex On "Blame"
72
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject