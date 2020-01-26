Bryson Tiller Joined By Lil Yachty On "For Nothing"

As promised, Bryson Tiller delivered on a new track featuring Lil Yachty, taking to SoundCloud to deliver on his latest "For Nothing" selection.

The loose new drop marks Tiller's only solo effort among a string of featured appearances that the Louisville crooner has been making on other's tracks. This year, we're expected to receive Tiller's Serenity third studio album. "For Nothing" appears to arrive as something of a preview.

On the cut, Yachty takes on the role of carrying the chorus as he laces the track in autotuned vocals to properly complement Tiller's own appearance on the selection. While we await the arrival of Serenity, enjoy "For Nothing" below.

Quotable Lyrics

She keep thinkin' I need her

Tell the bitch I don't need her

Believin' she a keeper, nah

But I ain't in the scene, nah, nah