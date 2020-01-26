mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bryson Tiller Joined By Lil Yachty On "For Nothing"

Milca P.
January 26, 2020 02:15
Bryson Tiller

For Nothing
Bryson Tiller Feat. Lil Yachty

Bryson drops off a new freebie.


As promised, Bryson Tiller delivered on a new track featuring Lil Yachty, taking to SoundCloud to deliver on his latest "For Nothing" selection.

The loose new drop marks Tiller's only solo effort among a string of featured appearances that the Louisville crooner has been making on other's tracks. This year, we're expected to receive Tiller's Serenity third studio album. "For Nothing" appears to arrive as something of a preview. 

On the cut, Yachty takes on the role of carrying the chorus as he laces the track in autotuned vocals to properly complement Tiller's own appearance on the selection. While we await the arrival of Serenity, enjoy "For Nothing" below.

Quotable Lyrics

She keep thinkin' I need her
Tell the bitch I don't need her
Believin' she a keeper, nah
But I ain't in the scene, nah, nah

