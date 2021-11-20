Bryson Tiller Gears Up For The Holidays With “presents” Featuring Kiana Ledé

As November comes to an end, excitement surrounding the upcoming holiday season is abuzz. While some people love the twinkling lights, gift giving, and tasty treats that come along with this time of year, others look forward to the music, especially now that Bryson Tiller has dropped off A Different Christmas.

The 7-track project sees Tiller take on some classics like “i’ll be home for christmas” and “winter wonderland” while also collaborating with the likes of Justin Bieber, Poo Bear, and Tayla Parx on some originals.

Yet another name that appeared on the Kentucky-born singer’s tracklist is Kiana Ledé, who worked with him on A Different Christmas’ third track, ”presents.” “Baby, I'd love to get away just to spend the holiday with you, ooh-ooh, ooh (Ooh, ooh)/No better feelin' than when I am home alone with you, ooh-ooh, ooh,” the father of two sings on his verse.

For her turn, the Kiki artist pulls out her sultry vocals to sing about being under the mistletoe with her baby, then going for a “sleigh ride.”

Is “presents” your favourite track on Bryson Tiller’s new release, or has another track caught your attention?

Quotable Lyrics:

And you know that there's no way, I could get through it, baby, there's no way

Why do I feel this way? I know you feel the same now

Different Christmas, yeah, this one is really strange, I

Know you're lookin' for some type of get away and I

Got the candles in the side of the window pane now

And this mistletoe is no good, if I ain't underneath it with my baby, got me goin' crazy