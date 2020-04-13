mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bryson Tiller Drops "Slept On You" After Snippet Surfaces

Aron A.
April 13, 2020 12:23
Bryson Tiller drops a loosie after an unofficial version leaked online.


Bryson Tiller has been in self-isolation way before the coronavirus pandemic broke out. As fans have eagerly awaited for him to release new music, they've more or less have had to survive off of leaks and one-off loosies. Every so often, he does swing in with some new music for his fans. 

Late last night, Bryson Tiller emerged out of the woodwork with a brand new track, "Slept On You" in response to a snippet that surfaced on YouTube. "Slept On You" gives fans that signature Tiller feel, blending the bounce of trap with the drums with the nostalgia of 90s R&B. Unfortunately, this isn't a sign that the follow up to True 2 Self arrives anytime soon. In the comments of the Soundcloud post, the rapper wrote, "This aint serenity." 

"Slept On You" marks one of the recent releases from Tiller. Less than a month ago, he released a cover of Drake's "Finesse" following the release of "For Nothing" with Lil Yachty.

Quotable Lyrics
Tell me when to go fast, baby
Unlike n***as in your past, baby
I’m proud to be yours, I brag daily
Got stamina, check my stats, baby
Young Pen Griffey, I’m back, baby

Bryson Tiller new single new loosie
