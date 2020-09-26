mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bryson Tiller Drops "Rambo" Remix With The Weeknd

Alexander Cole
September 26, 2020 14:12
277 Views
10
3
Image via Bryson TillerImage via Bryson Tiller
Image via Bryson Tiller

Rambo (Last Blood)
Bryson Tiller Feat. The Weeknd

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Bryson Tiller's infamous "Trapsoul" song is getting a Remix courtesy of The Weeknd.


Bryson Tiller is gearing up to release a brand new album and as a way to get fans excited for it, he decided to drop a deluxe version of his classic debut album Trapsoul. Fans loved this record when it came out and as part of the Deluxe, Tiller came out with a remix to the track "Rambo." Now, The Weeknd offers his voice to the track and it sounds fantastic.

With this remix, The Weeknd decides to go with a rapped verse instead of his signature singing. The Canadian artist comes through with braggadocios bars that sync up nicely with Tiller's hook and verses. Overall, it's the type of collab you would expect from these two and is an absolute must-listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just signed a deal so big that it's a secret
Victoria's Secret Angels dancing round me for a reason
Spread your wings for me like I'm Freddie Mercury
But baby, you should call me king, you know that it's my season

Bryson Tiller
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  1  0
  3
  277
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Bryson Tiller The Weeknd Trapsoul Deluxe trapsoul Rambo new music new song
3 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Bryson Tiller Drops "Rambo" Remix With The Weeknd
10
3
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject