Bryson Tiller Drops "Rambo" Remix With The Weeknd

Bryson Tiller is gearing up to release a brand new album and as a way to get fans excited for it, he decided to drop a deluxe version of his classic debut album Trapsoul. Fans loved this record when it came out and as part of the Deluxe, Tiller came out with a remix to the track "Rambo." Now, The Weeknd offers his voice to the track and it sounds fantastic.

With this remix, The Weeknd decides to go with a rapped verse instead of his signature singing. The Canadian artist comes through with braggadocios bars that sync up nicely with Tiller's hook and verses. Overall, it's the type of collab you would expect from these two and is an absolute must-listen.

Quotable Lyrics:

I just signed a deal so big that it's a secret

Victoria's Secret Angels dancing round me for a reason

Spread your wings for me like I'm Freddie Mercury

But baby, you should call me king, you know that it's my season