mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bryson Tiller Drops "KILLER INSTINCT 2: The Nightmare Before"

Aron A.
October 31, 2021 12:08
9K Views
96
5
CoverCover

KILLER INSTINCT 2: The Nightmare Before
Bryson Tiller

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
hottttt
79% (14)
Rate
Audience Rating
10 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

Bryson Tiller releases the sequel to 2011's "Killer Extinct" for the 10-year anniversary.


Bryson Tiller emerged as a fan favorite with the release of his project, T R A P S O U L but since its release, the singer has remained largely lowkey. That is until it's time to pop out again. As fans anticipate the release of his forthcoming project, Serenity, Tiller delivered a brand new project this morning for his day-one fans to commemorate the 10-year anniversary of his mixtape, Killer Extinct

Teaming up with DJ E-Dub, Bryson Tiller has now unveiled Killer Extinct 2: The Nightmare Before. The project is loaded with 13 songs in total and appearances from Marzz and Julius Keith. 

The mixtape was released on Live Mixtapes and through a private link on Soundcloud shared by Tiller. 

Check out the tracklist below. 

  1. First Call
  2. Fall In Love
  3. Money Dance
  4. The Art Of Storytelling
  5. Kentucky Shit ft. Julius Keith
  6. Gravity
  7. Second Call
  8. On Top
  9. Are You Listening? Ft. Marzz
  10. Keep It Simple
  11. Bad Timing
  12. Ready Payer One
  13. Last Call

5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Bryson Tiller Drops "KILLER INSTINCT 2: The Nightmare Before"
96
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject