Bryson Tiller Delivers "Anniversary" With Lone Feature From Drake

Just 24 hours after he streamed his latest album for adoring fans listening in intently on a Zoom call, Bryson Tiller has shared his record on streaming services. Recently, Tiller returned to the R&B scene with the deluxe version of his beloved debut project T R A P S O U L five years after the album's release. It was a walk down memory lane for his fans and they're more than excited to have Anniversary become their next Bryson Tiller favorite.

Prior to Anniversary's release, fans grabbed a snippet of Drake's feature on "Outta Time" and the track quickly circulated on social media. The OVO Mogul is the lone featured on the R&B project and "Outta Time" is already a stand out on an already impressive effort. Stream Tiller's Anniversary and let us know what you think of this 10-track project.

Tracklist

1. Years Go By

2. Always Forever

3. I’m Ready for You

4. Things Change

5. Timeless Interlude

6. Sorrows

7. Inhale

8. Outta Time ft. Drake

9. Keep Doing What You’re Doing

10. Next To You