Bryson Tiller Cozies Up With Kehlani In "Always Forever" Visual

The Kid. Studio.-directed visual seemed to be inspired by a cult classic film.

The passionate video between singers Bryson Tiller and Kehlani has turned heads, but the on-screen romance was just art. The longtime friends came together for the visual to Tiller's track "Always Forever" and shared close scenes where they cozied up together and even kissed one another. Of course, fans of both artists attempted to read between the lines, but Kehlani let it be known that they're just friends.

"I post lengthy captions about all my friends," Kehlani explained. "You would have to follow me to know that. Lengthy posts when their albums drop, birthdays, collabs with them, etc." The visual for "Always Forever" gives a nod to the film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind as Tiller relives his favorite moments with his leading lady. However, the mix of memories plagues Tiller, and like the movie, he's doing what he can to erase all remnants of her from his mind. Check it out and let us know what you think.