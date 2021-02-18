Bryson Tiller Channels Dali In "Sorrows" Music Video

Bryson Tiller continues his exciting week with the release of his new music video for "Sorrows".

Bryson Tiller is having himself a big week. The respected Louisville-based singer has enjoyed a storied career to this date, celebrating the five-year anniversary of his breakout album T R A P S O U L and releasing his third studio album A N N I V E R S A R Y. The body of work has been hailed by critics as yet another reason why Tiller has risen to prominence as one of the greatest R&B artists of his time.

This week, the 28-year-old announced that he had something big coming for his fans and he did not disappoint, announcing a special live stream concert on March 18 with Moment House. As we count down the days until the Trapsoul Series performance, Bryson Tiller has released the official music video for "Sorrows".

Tiller ventures into the desert for the expensive-looking visuals for "Sorrows", which were directed by Kid. Studio. The Dali-esque clip deals with themes of time, with clocks floating around and hourglasses popping up frequently.

Watch the stunning video above and let us know what you think.