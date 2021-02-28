Bryson Tiller Attempts To Right His Wrongs On "Losing Focus"

Bryson Tiller has been on top of the r&b world for a few years now and back in 2020, the artist released a project called Anniversary which contained 10 tracks that set a whole mood. Now, the singer is back with a deluxe version of the album that is packed with five new songs, and for the most part, those vibes have been continued in the best way possible.

One of the standouts on the deluxe is a track called "Losing Focus" which sees Tiller trying to reason with his partner who he cheated on. The singer knows he messed up, and with some rapped verses, he tries to explain his wrongs and win back the girl he actually wants to be with. This is all backed up by a smooth instrumental that fits nicely in the context of the album.

Quotable Lyrics:

See I'm losin' all my focus

If you chosin', am I chosen?

Cruisin' in this coke Benz

Soon pickin' up your friends

Give me dirty looks 'cause they know a lot

A hunnid with you, yeah, they know I'm not