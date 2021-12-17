mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bryson Tiller & Pentatonix Spread Holiday Spirit With “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)”

Hayley Hynes
December 17, 2021 12:10
Bryson Tiller/SpotifyBryson Tiller/Spotify
Bryson Tiller/Spotify

The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)
Bryson Tiller & Pentatonix

Bryson Tiller continues to gear up for Christmas with another new release.


Bryson Tiller is doing everything in his power to cement his status as the R&B king of Christmas this year, it seems. The “Outta Time” recording artist recently shared A Different Christmas, and just few weeks later he’s teamed up with Pentatonix to give us their take on “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late).”

The song is sure to put you in the holiday mood, and since its a remake of a classic, you’ll already know all of the words, and Tiller’s beautiful voice pairs perfectly with Pentatonix to create a vocal medley that you’ll want to play over and over again during the coming weeks.

On his latest album, the Kentucky native collaborated with Justin Bieber and Poo Bear on “lonely christmas,” Kiana Lede on “present,” and Tayla Parx on “ain’t a lonely christmas song.” The 28-year-old also enlisted the help of his young daughter, Harley Tiller, on “winter wonderland.”

What do you think of Tiller’s take on a holiday classic? Let us know below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Christmas, Christmas time is near
Time for toys and time for cheer
We've been good, but we can't last
Hurry Christmas, hurry fast
Want a plane that loops the loop
Baby wants a hula hoop
We can hardly stand the wait
Please Christmas, don't be late
