Bryson Tiller & Pentatonix Spread Holiday Spirit With “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)”

Bryson Tiller is doing everything in his power to cement his status as the R&B king of Christmas this year, it seems. The “Outta Time” recording artist recently shared A Different Christmas, and just few weeks later he’s teamed up with Pentatonix to give us their take on “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late).”

The song is sure to put you in the holiday mood, and since its a remake of a classic, you’ll already know all of the words, and Tiller’s beautiful voice pairs perfectly with Pentatonix to create a vocal medley that you’ll want to play over and over again during the coming weeks.

On his latest album, the Kentucky native collaborated with Justin Bieber and Poo Bear on “lonely christmas,” Kiana Lede on “present,” and Tayla Parx on “ain’t a lonely christmas song.” The 28-year-old also enlisted the help of his young daughter, Harley Tiller, on “winter wonderland.”

What do you think of Tiller’s take on a holiday classic? Let us know below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Christmas, Christmas time is near

Time for toys and time for cheer

We've been good, but we can't last

Hurry Christmas, hurry fast

Want a plane that loops the loop

Baby wants a hula hoop

We can hardly stand the wait

Please Christmas, don't be late