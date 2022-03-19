Bryce Maximus James is the 14-year-old son of LeBron James, and as it stands, he is in his freshman year at Sierra Canyon. Bryce has been showcasing a ton of talent and skill so far this year, and many are impressed with what he has accomplished. In the eyes of scouts, he is a more highly-touted prospect than even Bronny, which just shows that there is a realistic shot for both of LeBron's children to find their way to the NBA.

Having said that, the cameras are always on Bryce whenever he is practicing, and recently, they documented perhaps his most impressive play yet. Of course, critics will say this doesn't count because it didn't happen in a game, however, the kid is 14, so let's just chill out a bit.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

As you can see, Bryce takes the ball and performs a windmill dunk, which ultimately got the entire gym riled up. Once the clip went viral on Twitter, LeBron James made sure to give his approval as he quote-tweeted the post with some eye emojis. Needless to say, the King is pretty proud of his boy.

Over the next few years, we will be seeing a lot more of Bryce, so be on the lookout for his come-up, as in five years from now, we will be hearing about his draft class.