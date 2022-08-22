Bryce James is one of the biggest names in high school basketball right now, and he hasn't even started his sophomore season at Sierra Canyon. While Bronny is older and closer to college, Bryce is already being looked at as the James family's next superstar. He is already taller than Bronny despite only being 15 years old, and as it stands, Bryce is making waves across the pond as he and his brother continue to play in a European club showcase.

Bronny is reportedly getting offers from numerous D-1 schools, and now, even Bryce is getting offers. Bryce is still quite a few years away from ever touching an NCAA floor, but that has not stopped one school from sending out an offer.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

On Bryce's Instagram account, he revealed that the Duquesne Dukes have sent him his very first D-1 offer. This is especially interesting as the team's head coach Keith Dambrot used to coach LeBron at St. Vincent-St. Mary's. Needless to say, there is a very obvious connection with Duquesne. Regardless, this is a huge achievement for Bryce, who will certainly get more offers as time goes on.

Bryce still has a lot of time to make a decision and we're sure LeBron will be giving him all the guidance in the world, moving forward.

Stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the basketball world.