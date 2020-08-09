Despite the series’ success as the predecessor ofBreaking Bad, many fans of Better Call Saul are still longing for the return of the one and only Walter White. Thankfully, they may have just received a glimpse of hope from the man himself.

In an interview promoting his upcoming Disney movie The One and Only Ivan, Bryan Cranston hinted that Walt just may make an appearance in Better Call Saul’s sixth and final season. “I would be in it if Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, who are co-executive producers on it, wanted me to be in it. I would do it in a second,” he said, adding “But it hasn’t happened yet, I can tell you, and we’ll see. I don’t know. There’s one more season to go and we’ll see what happens!”

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Technically speaking,Better Call Saul takes place before White receives his cancer diagnosis and turns to a life of crime, so the show’s writers are going to have to get creative for this one.

If this guest spot actually comes to fruition, it would not the first time Cranston resurrected his most iconic role. He previously appeared in several scenes of Breaking Bad spin off El Camino. Despite its widespread acclaim, many fans couldn’t get past Cranston’s prominent, high-definition bald cap in this movie, so hopefully he gets that straightened out this time around.

