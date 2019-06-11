Bryan Cranston was at the Tony Awards last night and accepted an award for portraying newsman Howard Beale in the Broadway play, Network. Bryan not only dedicated his acceptance speech to journalists everywhere but also sent a message to President Donald Trump letting him know that media is now the enemy, in regards to Trump's "fake news" rants.

"I would like to dedicate this to all the real journalists around the world both in the print media and also broadcast media who actually are in the line of fire with their pursuit of the truth," he told the audience, as per CNN. "The media is not the enemy of the people. Demagoguery is the enemy of the people."



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

While Trump's name was not called out, it's clear who Bryan was referring to and even discussed the perception of the media further after his speech, detailing how it's "absurd" to believe that media is the enemy of the people.

"If that message keeps getting propagated over and over and over again, sometimes it starts to seep in," he explained. "The perception of the truth is often more important than the truth. Because if people believe it, it doesn't matter really if it's true or not. So, the opposite message has to be continued to put out there."