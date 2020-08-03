Comedian Bryan Callen is vehemently denying recent accusations of sexual misconduct. He posted an impassioned new video on Instagram about coming to terms with cancel culture and putting his podcast on pause.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

"I never thought in a million years that I'd be sitting here defending myself for something I did not do 21 years ago," Callen said, referring to Katherine Fiore Tigerman's allegation. He later added: "I have been characterized as someone that no one, no one who knows me — not my friends, not my family, not my fans — would ever recognize. And that's because that is not who I am. That is not something I could do — those are not things that I would ever do. That is not how I ever lived my life."

Callen goes on to say he will be taking a break from his podcast, The Fighter and the Kid, which he hosts with Brendan Schaub.

"And I don't think that's good for anybody. And by the way, I don't know how to fix that. I don't think anybody in particular is even to blame. But when something like this happens, this is pretty much the only way you can defend yourself. So this is me standing up and saying that I have been falsely accused of terrible things that I did not do."

You can read more about Tigerman’s allegation here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bryan Callen (@bryancallen) on Aug 2, 2020 at 3:12pm PDT

[Via]