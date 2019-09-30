It looks like Kevin Hart isn't the only man being sued for false promises. The Blast now reports that Bruno Mars is being served with a one million dollar lawsuit after his team agreed to a performance but bailed last minute. According to the publication, Major Entertainment - a promotion and booking company - coordinated with Bruno's supposed publicist, Michelle Reece, to have the singer in Springfield, Missouri on October 23, 2017.

"This concert was a special engagement because the date was an open date during the Bruno Mars “24k Magic” World Tour (with dates Little Rock, Arkansas set for October 22, 2017 and Houston, Texas on October 24, 2017.)” documents state.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Reece was supposedly paid $77,800 since Major Entertainment expected the show to pull in $1.6 million that Bruno would get a cut of. The company allegedly paid for many amenities in advance such as a hotel room, dressing rooms, food, security, food, venue advertising and more. It wasn't until days before the concert that the company was told that Bruno wasn't showing up.

“As a result of the cancellation of the concert, Plaintiff suffered losses of approximately $77,800 advanced to secure the concert, lost business opportunities associated with the commitment to the Bruno Mars concert, and lost the expected revenue and earnings from the Bruno Mars concert.”

Reece and Mars have yet to respond but they're both being sued for $1 million and other damages.