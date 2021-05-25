Billboard reports that Bruno Mars has sold a portion of his music catalog to publishing company Warner Chappell, a transaction that went down over six months ago. It's unknown how many of his 232-song catalog was included in the deal, though it should be noted that Mars retained a minority stake in the tracks he sold to Warner Chappell.

Guy Moot, CEO of Warner Chappell, opened up about the deal in a statement. “Bruno is a creative genius and it’s a huge honor to deepen our relationship with him,” he praises. “At the heart of his immense talents is his incredible songwriting, which he honed for years before he became a recording superstar. Like only a true great can, he’s mastered and transcended multiple musical genres with extraordinary originality and versatility. The world will continue to fall in love with his songs for generations to come.”

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Billboard also shared a statement from Mars, who expressed interest in bringing things full circle. "I began my career at Atlantic and it made sense to keep my business in the family, with the team who have supported me and grown with me,” Mars explains. “This is me doubling down with people I trust. We’re just at the beginning of the journey and there’s so much more to come.”

Suffice it to say, Mars' catalog is certainly a valuable asset. The singer-songwriter recently made history as the artist with the most diamond certifications with five: "Grenade," "Uptown Funk," "Just The Way You Are," "That's What I Like," and "When I Was Your Man." It's unclear as to whether or not any of Mars' diamond-certified singles were included in the deal.

Mars is not the first artist to have sold a share of his catalog. RZA previously inked a deal in which he sold half his 814-song catalog to Hipgnosis Sounds. Earlier, No I.D.sold his entire catalog to the same company.

