The dynamic duo has been amassing success since their inception and Silk Sonic doesn't look to be slowing down anytime soon. Audiences in Las Vegas have been shelling out cash for tickets to Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak's Sin City shows and this leg of performances ended over the weekend. Mars and Paak joined together to create Silk Sonic as an ode to that 1970s Soul-Funk era, even donning new personas that often playfully fight each other for their moment in the spotlight.

The two award-winning singers wanted to go out with a bang and things took a hilarious turn when Bruno Mars decided to pull a prank that required Anderson .Paak to keep himself together.



Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff / Getty I mages

Mars shared a clip of Silk Sonic's performance where .Paak was onstage singing his heart out before Mars rejoins him. .Paak is known for his Silk Sonic wig—or that Ike Turner-inspired mushroom hair—but he wasn't the only one wearing it that day. Mars strutted back onto the stage to sing his portion of "Leave the Door Open" while rocking .Paak's wig and matching his co-star's look.

It was clear that .Paak wanted to laugh but had to keep things going—and Mars enjoyed every minute. "Had to prank my brother @anderson._paak last night to end this run with a Bayang! #notthebayang Hope to see y’all in August. #LetSilkSonicThrive [stars emoji]," Mars wrote in the caption of his post.

Check out every hair flip below.