Diamond singles aren't exactly common in the music industry, with the required criteria being ten million in total sales. For an artist to reach such lofty heights, that artist must reach the pinnacle of commercial stardom and accessibility. Being that he's no stranger to those very qualities, it's not entirely surprising to see that the multitalented Bruno Mars has hit an incredible new milestone, making history as the first artist ever to secure five diamond-certified singles.

HHNM reports that Mars recently secured a pair of diamond certifications for "That’s What I Like" and "When I Was Your Man," which officially brings his total to the record-setting five. The new additions to his collection join "Grenade," "Just The Way You Are," and the Mark Ronson-assisted "Uptown Funk."

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The news was confirmed by way of an RIAA press release, along with a celebratory message from Chairman and CEO Mitch Glazier. "Congratulations to Bruno Mars – the first artist with five Diamond Single Awards in the history of RIAA’s Gold and Platinum Program!" praises Glazier. "This milestone is a testament to Bruno’s unstoppable creative genius and the incredible partnership he has built with the team at Atlantic Records. What Bruno has accomplished is just extraordinary. Fewer than 60 Diamond Single Awards have ever been awarded – and Bruno now has five of them!”

What's even more impressive about the already impressive feat is the fact that Bruno is all-but-guaranteed to have more on the way. One has to wonder what commercial potential Silk Sonic truly has, as he and Anderson .Paak's "Leave The Door Open" has already proven to be a mainstay on the charts.

Congratulations Bruno Mars! Do you think he's one of the greatest to ever do it?