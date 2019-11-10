About two months ago, Bruno Mars was served with a $1 million lawsuit by promotion and booking company Major Entertainment who sued the Grammy-Award winning artist for allegedly bailing on a scheduled concert. As we posted, Bruno allegedly agreed to a special performance during his “24k Magic” World Tour that was coordinated by Bruno's supposed publicist, Michelle Reece, who confirmed he'd be in Springfield, Missouri on October 23, 2017.



Michelle was paid $77,800 since Bruno's show was expected to pull in over $1 million with plans for him to get some of the profits. The Blast now reports that Bruno denies any wrongdoing and wants the case dropped since he believes the concert promoter was a “victim of a scam at the hands of defendant Michelle D. Reece." Michelle seemingly scammed her way into making people believe she was an agent for the "When I Was Your Man" singer.

“Plaintiff also acknowledges that it turns out that Reece never had a contract with Mars,” the documents state. “Plaintiff does not allege that it had any contact with Mars or Mars’ authorized representatives, much less a binding contract. Indeed, Plaintiff openly concedes that neither it nor Reece ever had any contact or a contract with Mars or his representatives.”

Bruno wants to be removed from the case. Michelle has yet to respond.