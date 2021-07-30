Today, supergroup Silk Sonic -- consisting of Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, kindred spirits when it comes to dulcet tones and multi-instrumentalism -- have returned with their brand new single "Skate." As expected, the tune is another surefire hit, destined for steady rotation for the duration of the summer and beyond.

Fueled by a masterclass in percussive chemistry from Paak and Mars, "Skate" further cements the possibility that we may as well be on the verge of a modern r&b classic. Shortly after the track's release, Bruno Mars took a moment to hit up Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1. During their brief conversation, Bruno shares a little bit of insight into the track's creation, which appears to have stemmed from an overwhelming desire to play the congas.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

"Me and the team was thinking about what if we were performing in the middle of a roller rink, what would that baseline be doing?" he muses. "What would the guitar be doing? What would the drums be talking about? And I wanted to play congas and that's what you get. You get a song called "Skate". Talking about I'm trying to float. I'm trying to glide."

"I'm excited, “Skate” being our second single, because the sun is out and I'm hoping everybody's outside, everybody's at the pool, at the beach, barbecuing, listen to some Silk Sonic," he continues. "The vibe's always fun. Andy's always cracking everybody up, playing the hell out of the drums. I got to play congas on this song and we were just going back and forth, trying to come up with the best melodies. We wanted everyone to feel like they were floating and gliding, slipping and sliding. And we're very proud of this record. I hope you all enjoy it."

Check out Silk Sonic's "Slide" now, and keep your eyes peeled for what's sure to be one of the year's biggest albums -- provided it actually drops before December.

WATCH: Silk Sonic - Skate