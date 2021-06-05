Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak still have people anticipating their next moves as the newly-formed soul duo known as Silk Sonic. Thankfully, they've finally resurfaced to drop a jingle for the Mars-owned premium rum brand SelvaRey.



Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

"Still no signs of an album but we did click up on a new rum and it’s THE BEST RUM ON PLANET EARTH," Paak jokingly wrote on Instagram in his post announcement, including a quick line of promo by also adding, "Drink responsibly with @selvareyrum and don’t forget, time flys when you’re having rum!!" The sentiment was shared by Bruno as well, who wrote on his own page, "Us all being musicians it’s only right that we put together the official jingle for @selvareyrum."

The jingle in question is pretty catchy, mixing in some salsa vibes with a side of soul that's dedicated solely to sipping lovely in the summertime. Even though this isn't one of our usual music posts, peep the lyrics below so you can learn them and sing along:

Quotable Lyrics:

Everybody’s sippin' on rum punch

and mai tais

piña coladas

poolside

I’m talkin bout dancin'

all night and day

a party ain’t a party

without SelvaRey…

As stated earlier, Silk Sonic has many people on the edge of their seats to hear an official new single or the duo's debut album overall, An Evening with Silk Sonic. If their next music drop sounds anything like the Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping lead single "Leave the Door Open," we can surely expect one soulful summer. Hurry up and drop the album, guys!

We hope these two continue to keep on singing their songs. Peep the full SelvaRey commercial below, and we'll be sure to keep you all updated on all things Silk Sonic if they every actually end up being a real thing: