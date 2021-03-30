Bruiser Wolf Unleashes "Dope Game Stupid" Ft. Danny Brown & More

We're nearly two years removed from the release of Danny Brown's last album, Uknowhatimsayin? While fans continue to await for new music, it seems that he's taking the role of being a label head more seriously. Bruiser Brigade has been releasing new music since the top of the year with Bruiser Wolf now offering his latest body of work, Dope Game Stupid. The thirteen-track project is executive produced by Danny Brown, who also features on "I'm A Instrument," and includes production from Raphy and Knxwledge.

1. Thank God ft. Apropos (prod. Raphy)

2. Use Me (I'm Dope) (prod. Raphy)

3. Dope Game $tupid (prod. Raphy)

4. Freak Accident (prod. Raphy)

5. Whip Test (prod. Raphy & dream beach)

6. Chess Move$ (prod. Raphy)

7. Middle Men ft. Fat Ray (prod. Raphy)

8. Bottles of Anejo (prod. Raphy)

9. I'm A Instrument ft. Danny Brown(prod. Raphy)

10. OT For A Day (prod. Raphy)

11. Syndicate ft. J.U.S (prod. Raphy)

12. White is Rain (prod. Raphy)

13. Momma Was a Dopefiend ft. Apropos (prod. Knxwledge)