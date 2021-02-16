mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Bruiser Brigade Releases Fat Ray's New Project "Santa Barbara"

Aron A.
February 15, 2021 20:01
Santa Barbara
Fat Ray

Detroit's Fat Ray releases his latest project, "Santa Barbara" through Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade imprint.


Danny Brown is getting more comfortable taking on the leadership role of the Bruiser Brigade collective. The rapper is only a little over a month removed from dropping J.U.S.'s GOD GOKU JAY-Z through his label and now, he's following up with another drop from Bruiser Brigade. Detroit legend Fat Ray unleashed his latest body of work, Santa Barbara through the label today. Danny, who serves as the executive producer, shared the project on Twitter, calling it the "best album ever."

With 12 tracks in total, Fat Ray enlists Danny Brown and Bruiser Wolf as guest features on the project while a majority of the project's production comes from Raphy. Black Milk and Crisfantom also contribute to the project's production.

Check out Fat Ray's new project below. 

